News & Insights

Commodities
AA

Alcoa appoints insider William Oplinger as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Wade Payne

September 25, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Mehr Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Monday it has appointed internal candidate William Oplinger as chief executive officer and president, succeeding Roy Harvey.

Harvey will serve as strategic adviser to the CEO till the end of the year.

Oplinger, whose appointment is effective Sept. 24, was the company's chief operations officer since February 2023 and chief financial officer from November 2016 to February 2023.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.