Alcoa appoints insider William Oplinger as CEO

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Monday it has appointed internal candidate William Oplinger as chief executive officer and president, succeeding Roy Harvey.

Harvey will serve as strategic adviser to the CEO till the end of the year.

Oplinger, whose appointment is effective Sept. 24, was the company's chief operations officer since February 2023 and chief financial officer from November 2016 to February 2023.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.