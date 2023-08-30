Alcoa (AA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $29.51, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had lost 15.83% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alcoa as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alcoa is projected to report earnings of -$0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 118.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.56 billion, down 10.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.25 per share and revenue of $10.67 billion, which would represent changes of -125.88% and -14.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.76% lower. Alcoa currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

