Alcoa (AA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alcoa (AA) closed at $36.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had gained 1.66% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Alcoa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 104.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.65 billion, down 27.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $10.87 billion, which would represent changes of -88.61% and -12.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.38% lower within the past month. Alcoa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alcoa has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.47, which means Alcoa is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AA currently has a PEG ratio of 6.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Metal Products - Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 6.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

