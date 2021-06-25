Alcoa (AA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alcoa (AA) closed at $35.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had lost 6.82% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AA to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6750%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.61 billion, up 21.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $10.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +509.48% and +15.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.87% higher within the past month. AA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.75, which means AA is trading at a discount to the group.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

