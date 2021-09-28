Alcoa (AA) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $50.98, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had gained 17.05% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2021. On that day, AA is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 241.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.9 billion, up 22.81% from the prior-year quarter.

AA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $11.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +601.72% and +26.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.06% higher. AA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.82, which means AA is trading at a discount to the group.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

