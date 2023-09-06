Alcoa (AA) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $30.20, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had lost 8.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 0.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alcoa as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alcoa is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 148.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.62 billion, down 8.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.25 per share and revenue of $10.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -125.88% and -14.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.76% lower within the past month. Alcoa is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

