Alcoa (AA) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $28.75, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.35%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had lost 17.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alcoa as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.57, down 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.56 billion, down 10.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.01 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -120.91% and -15.65%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alcoa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

