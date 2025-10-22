Alcoa (AA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Alcoa (AA) reported $3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion, representing a surprise of -0.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +86.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina : $377.00 versus $376.78 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $377.00 versus $376.78 estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum : $3,374.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,340.11.

: $3,374.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,340.11. Third-party alumina shipments in Tons : 2,205.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,194.51 Kmt.

: 2,205.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,194.51 Kmt. Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons : 612.00 Kmt versus 627.41 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 612.00 Kmt versus 627.41 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Total sales- Aluminum : $2.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $2.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Third-party sales- Bauxite : $113 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

: $113 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Third-party sales- Aluminum : $2.04 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $2.04 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Total Third-party sales- Alumina (including Bauxite) : $954 million versus $952.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $954 million versus $952.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Third-party sales : $2.99 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $2.99 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Intersegment sales- Alumina : $474 million versus $451.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.

: $474 million versus $451.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change. Third-party sales- Alumina : $841 million compared to the $813.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.

: $841 million compared to the $813.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year. Total sales- Alumina: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.

Here is how Alcoa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Alcoa have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

