Alcoa (AA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Alcoa (AA) reported $3.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $2.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion, representing a surprise of -4.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina : $324.00 compared to the $317.52 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $324.00 compared to the $317.52 average estimate based on two analysts. Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum : $4,209.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4,266.65.

: $4,209.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4,266.65. Average cost per metric ton of aluminum shipped : $2,468.00 compared to the $2,787.93 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2,468.00 compared to the $2,787.93 average estimate based on two analysts. Third-party alumina shipments in Tons : 1,611.00 Kmt versus 1,897.94 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,611.00 Kmt versus 1,897.94 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Total sales- Alumina : $1.1 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.3% change.

: $1.1 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.3% change. Total sales- Aluminum : $2.54 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change.

: $2.54 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change. Third-party sales- Bauxite : $124 million versus $104.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49% change.

: $124 million versus $104.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49% change. Third-party sales- Alumina : $533 million compared to the $592.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.3% year over year.

: $533 million compared to the $592.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.3% year over year. Intersegment sales- Aluminum : $5 million versus $4.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25% change.

: $5 million versus $4.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25% change. Total Third-party sales- Alumina (including Bauxite) : $657 million versus $697.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $657 million versus $697.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Intersegment sales- Alumina : $445 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $372.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%.

: $445 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $372.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%. Third-party sales- Aluminum: $2.54 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change.

Here is how Alcoa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Alcoa here>>>

Shares of Alcoa have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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