Alcoa (AA) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 31.21

The average one-year price target for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has been revised to 31.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 29.60 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.51% from the latest reported closing price of 36.09 / share.

Alcoa Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 5, 2024 received the payment on March 21, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $36.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 7.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.19%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 169,129K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,603K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 5.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,418K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,577K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 5.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,544K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,625K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 73.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 283.32% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 3,430K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

Alcoa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.