Alcoa (AA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alcoa (AA) closed the most recent trading day at $39.67, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had gained 4.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 6600% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 20.1% from the year-ago period.

AA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $10.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +500.86% and +13.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.55% higher. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.39, which means AA is trading at a discount to the group.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

