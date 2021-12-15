Alcoa (AA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Alcoa (AA) closed at $50.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had gained 4.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 4.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alcoa as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 650%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.24 billion, up 35.47% from the year-ago period.

AA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $12.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +660.34% and +30.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower within the past month. Alcoa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Alcoa's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.73.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

