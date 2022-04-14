Alcoa (AA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $87.77, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had gained 15.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Alcoa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.90, up 267.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.44 billion, up 19.86% from the year-ago period.

AA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.09 per share and revenue of $14.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +91.65% and +20.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.07% higher. Alcoa is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Alcoa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

