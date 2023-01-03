Alcoa (AA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alcoa (AA) closed the most recent trading day at $44.58, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had lost 2.26% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alcoa as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 18, 2023. On that day, Alcoa is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 132.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.59 billion, down 22.37% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.99% lower. Alcoa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.07, which means Alcoa is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Metal Products - Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

