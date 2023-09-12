Alcoa (AA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $28.20, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had lost 9.61% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alcoa as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alcoa is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 148.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.62 billion, down 8.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.25 per share and revenue of $10.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -125.88% and -14.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.76% lower within the past month. Alcoa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

