Alcoa (AA) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Alcoa (AA) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of AA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that AA could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider AA's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 5 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting AA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alcoa Corp. (AA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.