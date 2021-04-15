Alcoa (AA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

After losing almost 40% of its value over the past three years, it appears sentiment on Alcoa’s (AA) cyclical commodity business has improved. Alcoa management, which has focused on scaling the alumina and aluminum production segment, has done an exceptional jobs exiting non-core businesses, while improving operating efficiency. But how much rosier can things get?

The aluminum giant s set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Alcoa shares have been one of the bright spots in the materials sector, rising almost 10.5% over the past month and is now up 36% year to date. This compares to the 19% rise in the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME). Aside from Alcoa’s own strong operational performance, the company is being rewarded for an improved balance sheet and its overall financial position.

Specifically, from a cash flow standpoint, an argument can be made that Alcoa is undervalued, particularly given the optimism surrounding the Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan that is aimed at repairing the country’s roads and bridges, among other projects. Investors are anticipating improving end-market conditions in the aluminum market. But the question remains, how much of that $2 trillion infrastructure expenditures will come to Alcoa?

The company last quarter posted its tenth consecutive quarterly profit beat, thanks to improving aluminum business. And the outlook for aluminum in 2021 continues to look far better than it did at any point over the past year. All of that said, while there appears to be support for higher aluminum prices, the company on Thursday must speak positively about the demand/supply outlook for the next several quarters to keep Alcoa stock in high demand as it has been.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street expects the New York-based company to earn 46 cents per share on revenue of $2.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it posted a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $2.38 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to be $2.55 per share, up from a loss of $1.16 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $10.41 billion would rise 12.1% year over year.

The quarterly and yearly upbeat revenue and profit forecasts are impressive when considering where these estimates were at the height of the pandemic as the company dealt with oversupply conditions which has been the result of lowered demand and suspending operations. Citing a recovering global economy, Alcoa now projects growth ahead of estimates for the next several quarters. For 2021, the company is targeting for roughly 7% demand growth, which would outpace supply.

This optimism was driven by an improving fourth quarter, during which aluminum prices rose about 9% year over year and 12% sequentially, marking the best prices in three years. Notably, this is even though Q4 revenue of $2.4 billion declined 2% year over year, though it marked a 1% rise from Q3. That was nonetheless good enough to beat consensus estimates by about 2%. With Q4 gross margin improving two basis points year over year, Alcoa delivered 4% rise in adjusted Ebitda reaching $361M, beating expectations by 4%.

Overall, this was a strong quarter across the board for Alcoa, thanks to rising demand for aluminum. While the stock has been appropriately rewarded, the management must project some level of confidence for how they believe the underlying business will perform in 2021.

