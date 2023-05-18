Alcoa : United Steelworkers Members Ratify Labor Agreement

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) said that members of the United Steelworkers have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that covers employees at its aluminum smelters in the United States.

The company noted that the new three-year agreement master agreement covers about 860 active employees at the smelter at Warrick Operations in Indiana and the smelter at Massena Operations in New York.

The prior contract expired on May 15,2023, and the parties agreed to work under the prior terms until the outcome of the ratification vote by union members.

Alcoa's calcining facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana also has about 50 employees who are represented by the United Steelworkers. Wages and benefits from the master agreement applies to those specific employees, although other aspects of an agreement for Lake Charles will be negotiated in July.

