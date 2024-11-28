Alco Holdings Warns of Significant Financial Loss

Alco Holdings (HK:0328) has released an update.

Alco Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of HKD20 million to HKD30 million for the six months ending September 2024, contrasting sharply with the HKD572 million profit from the same period in 2023. This downturn is attributed to a significant drop in gains from deconsolidation of subsidiaries and decreased revenue due to a slowing domestic economy and intense competition in the electronic products market. Investors are urged to exercise caution when trading the company’s securities.

