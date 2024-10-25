News & Insights

Alco Holdings Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

October 25, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Alco Holdings (HK:0328) has released an update.

Alco Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Mo Li as an independent non-executive director and Mr. Choi Pun Lap as joint company secretary, effective October 25, 2024. Ms. Mo brings extensive experience in financial and management roles, while Mr. Choi will support the company’s governance with his expertise in corporate secretarial services. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen Alco Holdings’ leadership team and enhance corporate governance.

