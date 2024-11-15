Alco Holdings Revamps Board with New Leadership

Alco Holdings (HK:0328) has released an update.

Alco Holdings has announced significant changes in its board structure with the resignation of independent non-executive directors Ms. Mak Suet Man and Ms. Mo Li, both due to other work commitments. Additionally, Mr. Tian Yi has been appointed as the co-chairman and non-executive director, bringing his experience from the health management sector to the company. The board expressed gratitude to the outgoing members and a warm welcome to Mr. Tian.

