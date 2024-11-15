News & Insights

Stocks

Alco Holdings Revamps Board with New Leadership

November 15, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alco Holdings (HK:0328) has released an update.

Alco Holdings has announced significant changes in its board structure with the resignation of independent non-executive directors Ms. Mak Suet Man and Ms. Mo Li, both due to other work commitments. Additionally, Mr. Tian Yi has been appointed as the co-chairman and non-executive director, bringing his experience from the health management sector to the company. The board expressed gratitude to the outgoing members and a warm welcome to Mr. Tian.

For further insights into HK:0328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.