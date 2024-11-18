Alco Holdings to Discuss Interim Results and Dividends

Alco Holdings (HK:0328) has released an update.

Alco Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 29, 2024, to approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to discuss potential interim dividends. Investors will keenly watch this meeting for insights into the company’s financial health and dividend policies.

