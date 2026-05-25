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Alcidion Signs Contract With University Hospitals Sussex For Miya Precision EPR Platform

May 25, 2026 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alcidion Group (ALC.AX) has signed a contract with University Hospitals Sussex for Miya Precision EPR platform. The platform will give clinicians real time access to patient records whilst streamlining patient flow and improving clinical decision making processes. The total contract value is approximately A$35 million over a total term of 7 years.

The University Hospitals Sussex is located in the South of the UK and forms part of the Surrey and Sussex Integrated Care Board. In fiscal 2026, the company is expected to recognise revenue of A$8.5 million from the contract.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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