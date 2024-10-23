News & Insights

Alcidion Group’s AGM Success and Expansion Plans

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.

Alcidion Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of the company’s equity incentive plan. The healthcare technology company continues to expand its influence across Australia, the UK, and New Zealand, aiming to enhance patient care through innovative solutions. Investors are optimistic about Alcidion’s strategic growth and commitment to improving healthcare efficiency.

