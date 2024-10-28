Alcidion Group to Release Q1 FY25 Results

News & Insights

October 28, 2024

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.

Alcidion Group Limited is set to unveil its Q1 FY25 financial results on October 31, 2024, accompanied by a live webcast hosted by the company’s top executives. The company, known for its innovative healthcare technology solutions, continues to expand its presence globally, serving over 400 hospitals across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Investors and stakeholders can expect insights into the company’s operational and commercial achievements during the upcoming webcast.

