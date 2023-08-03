Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) Price Target Decreased by 7.00% to 0.18

The average one-year price target for Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) has been revised to 0.18 / share. This is an decrease of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 0.19 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcidion Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.00%, a decrease of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 643K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 211K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

