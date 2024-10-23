News & Insights

Stocks

Alcidion Announces Director Departure Amid Global Expansion

October 23, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.

Alcidion Group Limited has announced the departure of director Simon Chamberlain, effective October 23, 2024, as per their Final Director’s Interest Notice filed with the Australian Securities Exchange. The company, known for its innovative healthcare technology solutions, continues to expand its influence across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, serving over 400 hospitals and 95 healthcare organizations.

For further insights into AU:ALC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.