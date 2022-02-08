Alchemy valuation nearly triples to $10.2 bln in about three months
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Web3 developer platform Alchemy said on Tuesday its valuation had nearly tripled to $10.2 billion after a funding round led by Lightspeed and Silver Lake, joining the list of crypto startups whose valuations have jumped in recent months.
The company raised $200 million in the round which also saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, Pantera Capital and Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
Alchemy, which was valued at $3.5 billion after a fundraise in October, said its rapid growth over the past few months reflects the growing popularity of the Web3 space.
Web3 is used to describe a potential next phase of the internet: a decentralized web run on the record-keeping technology blockchain.
The company said Web3 has seen an explosion of interest with the launch of marketplaces for non-fungible tokens (NFT), which are digital assets that exist on blockchains. NFTs have a unique digital signature and cannot be reproduced.
Alchemy's platform has users in more than 197 countries and counts Adobe Inc ADBE.O and NFT marketplace OpenSea among its customers.
Gemini, a platform for buying, selling, storing and earning cryptocurrencies fetched a valuation of $7.1 billion in a funding round in November, led by hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital.
