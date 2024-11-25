Alchemy Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Alchemy Resources Limited (AU:ALY) has released an update.

Alchemy Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the re-election of a director and the approval of an additional 10% placement facility. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for future endeavors in the financial market.

