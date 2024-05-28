News & Insights

Alchemy Resources Reveals Promising Lithium Prospects

May 28, 2024

Alchemy Resources Limited (AU:ALY) has released an update.

Alchemy Resources Limited has reported positive assay results from its soil sampling campaign at the Karonie Project in Western Australia, indicating significant lithium anomalism at both Roe Hills and Manhattan prospects. The company has mapped broad areas of lithium presence, with the Manhattan prospect showing a 10km x 6km anomaly, and plans are underway for detailed mapping and sampling to refine these findings. With a healthy funding position of $3.5 million, Alchemy is set to continue its exploration efforts, including advancing gold targets within the project area.

