Alchemy Resources Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Alchemy Resources Limited (AU:ALY) has released an update.

Alchemy Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2024, at Nexia Australia in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending in person or submitting their proxy votes electronically or by mail. The company is also urging shareholders to update their communication preferences to receive notices and reports electronically.

