Alchemy Launches Product to Help Developers Monitor Blockchain Apps

Blockchain infrastructure firm Alchemy announced the launch of its new product, Alchemy Monitor, on Thursday.

In an email to CoinDesk, the firm said the tool would help blockchain developers easily access information associated with user behavior and app performance.

Alchemy Monitor is already being used by crypto firms such as 0x, MyEtherWallet, Lucid Sight and Zerion, according to Alchemy.

âDevelopers are used to this kind of tooling in the Web2 world (think New Relic) but are left to fend for themselves in Web3,â Alchemy software engineer Mike Garland said in an email. There arenât really any alternatives for the firmâs product in the current market, he said, âwhich is why a product like this is so crucial to the success of the industry.â

According to Alex Bashlykov, CTO of Zerion, a fintech firm based in Moscow, Alchemyâs product has helped better identify errors on the Zerion platform and has provided ânew insights into the health and performanceâ of its products.

Last month, Alchemy also announced the launch of a notification system for blockchain developers that provides push alerts for transactions and events on the blockchain.Â

