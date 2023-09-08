Alchemy Copyrights to buy Round Hill Music for about $469 mln

Adds details on deal and companies throughout

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alchemy Copyrights has agreed to buy music copyright-focussed investment firm Round Hill Music Royalty Fund RHM.L for about $468.8 million, the companies said on Friday, giving it access to songs including Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way".

Shareholders in Round Hill Music will get $1.15 in cash per scheme share, representing a premium of about 67% to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Alchemy Copyrights, trading as Concord, is an acquirer of music rights and companies, with transactions spanning recorded music, music publishing and theatricals.

Round Hill Music's portfolio of music rights comprises 51 catalogues with a collection of more than 150,000 songs, including Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" and the Beatles' "She Loves You".

Guernsey-based Round Hill Music has seen shares slide this past year due to inflationary pressures and a higher interest rate environment, which have impacted many listed alternative investment companies.

The deal has the backing of the board, which plans to recommend shareholders to vote in favour of the deal.

