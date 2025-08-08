Markets

Alcadon Group Q2 Net Income Declines

August 08, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Alcadon Group reported second quarter profit of 7.7 million Swedish kronor compared to 11.0 million Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.31 kronor compared to 0.45 kronor. Adjusted operating profit before amortization of intangible assets or EBITA adjusted decreased by 32 percent to 22 million kronor.

Second quarter net sales decreased by 11 percent to 378 million kronor. In constant currency, sales decreased by 9.7 percent year-over-year.

