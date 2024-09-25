Alby Releases Alby Go, A Mobile App For Self-Custodial Bitcoin Lightning Payments

Today, Alby announced the release of Alby Go, a mobile application available for iOS and Android that allows users to make self-custodial payments via their Lightning node.

Users can connect the app to Lightning nodes and wallets including Alby Hub, Umbrel, Start9, LifPay and CoinOS to enable self-custodial Lightning payments. The app most easily integrates with Alby Hub, an open-source wallet that Alby recently released that makes Lightning nodes easy to access and use from multiple devices. Alby Go also provides a straightforward wallet interface to Nostr Wallet Connect (NWC)-enabled Lightning wallets.

“Alby Go is our next step in making bitcoin accessible everywhere, now bringing it to users' pockets,” said Alby co-founder Alby Michael Bumann in a press release. “By utilizing the NWC messaging protocol, we facilitate seamless use of multiple nodes and wallets in a lightweight app."

Other features of Alby Go include a contact list, which lets users store Lightning addresses of frequent contacts for quick and convenient transactions; currency conversion and dark/light theme settings.

Alby Go is currently in version 1.5 and Alby encourages users to contact the Alby team with suggestions on how to improve the app. The app’s code is open-source and ready for reviews and contributions.

For more information on Alby, see our Founders piece on Alby co-founder Michael Bumann.

