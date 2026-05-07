ALB's Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat on Higher Lithium Pricing and Volumes

Albemarle Corporation ALB posted a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share. This compares favorably with the adjusted loss of 18 cents a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 by 137.9%, as higher lithium pricing and improved volumes lifted results.

On a reported basis, net income attributable to Albemarle rose to $319.1 million from $41.3 million, reflecting a much stronger operating backdrop.

Net sales rose 32.7% year over year to $1,428.7 million and topped the consensus mark of $1,325 million by 7.8%. Demand indicators stayed constructive, with global Energy Storage Systems production up 117% year over year in the quarter.

Albemarle Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote

ALB's Segment Highlights

Energy Storage net sales climbed 69.9% year over year to $891.2 million, driven by higher pricing and volumes. It surpassed the consensus estimate of $775 million. Management attributed the gain to a 51% increase in price and a 14% rise in volumes versus the prior-year quarter.

Specialties net sales increased 11.7% year over year to $358.4 million. It also beat the consensus estimate of $319 million. The improvement reflected a 7% lift in volumes and a 2% increase in pricing, helped by bromine specialties demand and pricing.

Corporate and all other net sales were $179.2 million versus $231.3 million a year ago.

The divestiture of Ketjen reduced companywide net sales by 4% year over year.

ALB's Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.09 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $1.62 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Long-term debt was $1.81 billion at the quarter-end, down from $3.12 billion at the end of 2025 after the company paid down $1.3 billion of outstanding debt during the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $346.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $547.2 million in the year-ago period.

Albemarle’s Outlook

Albemarle updated its 2026 outlook considerations, raising the Specialties view on stronger-than-expected bromine pricing. The company now expects Specialties net sales of $1.3-$1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $225-$275 million for 2026.

For the total company, Albemarle continues to frame expectations around observed lithium market price scenarios. At an average lithium market price of about $10/kg LCE, it expects net sales of $4.1-$4.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $0.9-$1.0 billion. At about $20/kg LCE, net sales are projected at $5.7-$6.0 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $2.4-$2.6 billion. At about $30/kg LCE, net sales are forecast at $7.5-$7.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $4.2-$4.4 billion.

ALB expects depreciation and amortization expenses of $660-$680 million for 2026. Capital expenditures are expected to be $550-$600 million, while Interest and financing expenses are forecast to be $120-$140 million for the full year.

ALB’s Price Performance

Albemarle’s shares have gained 235.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 19.3% rise.



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ALB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR, NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.

Idaho is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating 258.33% year-over-year growth. IDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NioCorp is expected to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 14. The consensus estimate for NB’s loss per share is pegged at 2 cents, indicating 83.33% year-over-year growth. NB presently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Hawkins is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 77 cents. HWKN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

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