Albireo Pharma's Bylvay Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For PFIC Treatment

(RTTNews) - Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) said that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Bylvay or odevixibat for the treatment of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis or PFIC.

Bylvay is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) and could be the first non-surgical treatment for this rare disease.

Bylvay continues on the accelerated approval path for European Commission decision on the marketing authorization application and an anticipated launch in the second half of this year.

PFIC is a rare and devastating disorder affecting young children that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease. In many cases, PFIC leads to cirrhosis and liver failure within the first 10 years of life. The most prominent and problematic ongoing manifestation of PFIC is pruritus, or intense itching, which often results in a severely diminished quality of life.

Albireo plans to directly commercialize Bylvay in the EU and is prepared for launch with commercial, access and medical affairs personnel on the ground.

The company also anticipates an upcoming regulatory decision by the FDA for the treatment of pruritus in patients with PFIC. The FDA has granted a Priority Review for the NDA and has set an action date of July 20, 2021.

Albireo noted that it is also studying the use of Bylvay in other rare pediatric cholestatic diseases with the BOLD Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with biliary atresia and the ASSERT Phase 3 clinical trial in Alagille syndrome. Topline data from the ASSERT trial is expected in 2022, and data from the BOLD trial is expected in 2024.

