Albireo Pharma To Announce ALGS Trial Data This Fall

(RTTNews) - Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for rare liver diseases, expects to announce topline data from its ASSERT study this fall.

ASSERT is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate Bylvay (odevixibat), a systemic ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor, for the treatment of Alagille syndrome (ALGS).

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a once-daily dose of 120 µg/kg of Bylvay (odevixibat) for 24 weeks in relieving pruritus in patients with ALGS.

ALGS is a rare, multisystem genetic disorder that can affect the liver, heart, skeleton, eyes, central nervous system, kidneys, and facial features. Liver damage is caused by a paucity of bile ducts preventing bile flow from the liver to the small intestine.

According to the company's estimate, the incidence of ALGS ranges from 1 in 30,000 to 50,000 live births.

ALBO has traded in a range of $16.83 to $37.63 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Monday's trading at $17.68, down 2.37%.

