Albireo Pharma Spikes On Positive Study Results Of Bylvay In Alagille Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) are gaining more than 20 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced positive results for its phase 3 ASSERT study of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome. The company said its study met the primary endpoint of improvement in pruritus. Further, Albireo said it had discussions with the FDA and EMA regarding the phase 3 study design and indicated that a single study would be sufficient for approval.

Currently, shares are at $24.42, up 19.31 percent from the previous close of $20.47 on a volume of 516,367.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.