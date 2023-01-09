Markets
Albireo Pharma Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Ipsen

January 09, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) shares are surging more than 92 percent on Monday morning trade on a definitive agreement to be acquired by Ipsen (IPSEY.TO) for $42 per share in cash. The deal is worth $952 million and one contingent value right of $10.00 per share. The deal mainly targets Albireo's late-stage Bylvay, a treatment in pipeline for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and other potential rare diseases.

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $44.03, up $92.94 percent from the previous close of $22.82 on a volume of 1,923,788.

