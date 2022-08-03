Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Albireo Pharma Carry?

As you can see below, Albireo Pharma had US$10.1m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$216.7m in cash, leading to a US$206.6m net cash position.

NasdaqCM:ALBO Debt to Equity History August 3rd 2022

How Strong Is Albireo Pharma's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Albireo Pharma had liabilities of US$31.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$81.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$216.7m and US$1.28m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$104.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Albireo Pharma is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Albireo Pharma boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Albireo Pharma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Albireo Pharma wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 421%, to US$45m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Albireo Pharma?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Albireo Pharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$109m and booked a US$33m accounting loss. But at least it has US$206.6m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. The good news for shareholders is that Albireo Pharma has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. For riskier companies like Albireo Pharma I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

