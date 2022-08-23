Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

One thing we could say about the analysts on Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Albireo Pharma, is for revenues of US$33m in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 35% reduction in Albireo Pharma's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$7.92 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$44m and losses of US$6.75 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. NasdaqCM:ALBO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 23rd 2022

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$52.83, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Albireo Pharma's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Albireo Pharma analyst has a price target of US$68.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 57% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 46% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. It's pretty clear that Albireo Pharma's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Albireo Pharma's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Albireo Pharma.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Albireo Pharma analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.