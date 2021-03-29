Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (Symbol: ALBO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.59, changing hands as low as $33.54 per share. Albireo Pharma Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALBO's low point in its 52 week range is $14.37 per share, with $49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.84.

