Albion Venture Capital Updates on Voting Rights and Shares

Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has announced its latest total voting rights and share capital structure as of October 31, 2024. The company has 135,382,791 ordinary shares in circulation with voting rights, out of a total of 157,385,730 issued shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine any changes in their interest under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

