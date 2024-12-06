Albion Venture Capital Updates Shareholding Structure

Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.

Albion Venture Capital Trust has repurchased 1,222,145 ordinary shares, representing 0.90% of its total voting rights, with each share priced at 39.94 pence. The purchased shares, along with others held in treasury, have been canceled, leaving a total of 134,160,646 ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation. This move potentially impacts shareholder interests and voting power within the company.

