Albion Venture Capital Updates Shareholding Structure

Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Albion Venture Capital Trust has repurchased 1,222,145 ordinary shares, representing 0.90% of its total voting rights, with each share priced at 39.94 pence. The purchased shares, along with others held in treasury, have been canceled, leaving a total of 134,160,646 ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation. This move potentially impacts shareholder interests and voting power within the company.
For further insights into GB:AAVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.