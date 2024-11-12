Albion VCTs Announce Major Merger and New Offers

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Kings Arms Yard VCT and other Albion VCTs are planning to merge six companies into three to enhance cost efficiency and simplify operations, potentially saving £1.5 million annually. The merger aims to create a streamlined structure, offering shareholders a more stable investment platform, while allowing for new subscription offers that could raise up to £60 million. These strategic changes also include revised management and performance incentives to align better with shareholder interests.

