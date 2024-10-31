News & Insights

Stocks

Albion VCT Updates on Voting Rights and Share Capital

October 31, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of October 31, 2024. The company has 189,452,454 ordinary shares in circulation with voting rights, out of a total 217,490,327 shares issued. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their holdings in compliance with FCA regulations.

For further insights into GB:AATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.