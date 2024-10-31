Albion VCT Updates on Voting Rights and Share Capital

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of October 31, 2024. The company has 189,452,454 ordinary shares in circulation with voting rights, out of a total 217,490,327 shares issued. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their holdings in compliance with FCA regulations.

