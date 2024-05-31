Albion VCT Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has announced an update to its share capital and voting rights as of May 31, 2024, revealing a total of 218,825,068 ordinary 1p shares issued, with 190,787,195 of these shares in circulation and eligible for voting. The company has made this information public in compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, enabling shareholders to accurately calculate their percentage holdings for notification purposes.

For further insights into GB:AATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.