News & Insights

Stocks

Albion VCT Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has announced an update to its share capital and voting rights as of May 31, 2024, revealing a total of 218,825,068 ordinary 1p shares issued, with 190,787,195 of these shares in circulation and eligible for voting. The company has made this information public in compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, enabling shareholders to accurately calculate their percentage holdings for notification purposes.

For further insights into GB:AATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.