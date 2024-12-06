Albion VCT Adjusts Shareholdings and Voting Rights

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC recently bought back 1,062,210 of its own shares at 68.16 pence each, reflecting 0.56% of its total voting rights prior to the transaction. These shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with 189,161,507 voting rights. This move could potentially impact shareholder interests and voting power calculations under regulatory guidelines.
