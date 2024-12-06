Albion VCT Adjusts Shareholdings and Voting Rights

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC recently bought back 1,062,210 of its own shares at 68.16 pence each, reflecting 0.56% of its total voting rights prior to the transaction. These shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with 189,161,507 voting rights. This move could potentially impact shareholder interests and voting power calculations under regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into GB:AATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.