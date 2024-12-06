News & Insights

Stocks

Albion Technology & General VCT Expands Share Issuance

December 06, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has issued 771,263 new ordinary shares as part of its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, with these shares set to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on December 9, 2024. The shares are priced at 71.75p each, aligning with the net asset value minus a recent dividend. This issuance increases the company’s total voting rights to 190,223,717, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:AATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.