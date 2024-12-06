Albion Technology & General VCT Expands Share Issuance

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has issued 771,263 new ordinary shares as part of its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, with these shares set to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on December 9, 2024. The shares are priced at 71.75p each, aligning with the net asset value minus a recent dividend. This issuance increases the company’s total voting rights to 190,223,717, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.
